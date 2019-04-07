BOWES

JAMES E. "Coach"

69, of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Chicago in 1949, he was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Gemma M. (Calkins) Bowes. Jim was the loving husband of the late Kathryn (Glastre) Bowes; brother of Thomas Bowes (Gretchen), Carol Bowes, Michael Bowes (Joan), Mary O'Brien (Vince), Edward Bowes (Sue) and the late Virginia Bochanski (John); stepfather of Kathryn Enoch (Denny), James Myers (Mary) and the late Thomas Myers; dear grandfather of Kayhla Brayman, Shannon Myers, James Myers, Ryan Enoch, Jewell Myers and Jack Myers; great-grandfather of Ethan, Blair and Brody Brayman.

Beyond family and friends, his passions were teaching and football.

A high school teacher in the Philadelphia Archdiocese for 48 years, he spent most of that time at Monsignor Bonner - Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill. He was a collegiate football player who went on to become a successful coach in the Philadelphia Catholic League with Arch-bishop Carroll and Monsignor Bonner. Jim was a genuine character, an inspirational teacher and coach, a dedicated husband and father and a true friend to many.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 11:00 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000 followed by his Memorial Service 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to fund a memorial scholarship in Jim's memory, can be made to the "MBAP Annual Appeal" at Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast





