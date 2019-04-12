Home

April 9, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Dougherty), father of Bunny (Glenn) Habicht, James E. (Kathryn) Currie III, Patrick (Marifel) and Kevin, grand-father of Kerrie, Kasey, Jack Habicht and Matilda, Sofia and Kai Currie, brother of Bernard S. (Barbara), Michael (Leslie), Sr. Eileen M. Currie MSC, Richard (Mary Beth), Paul (Pam) and the late Thomas.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9 A.M. at St Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Jim's memory to St. Dorothy Church would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019
