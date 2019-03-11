Home

March 9, 2019, age 69. Beloved husband of Mary M. (nee Langer). Devoted father of Michael (Lee Ann), Lori Lynne and Kelly Beals (Denny). Grandfather of Gabriella, Madison, Mackenzie and Emma. Loving son of James J. and Mary Rita (nee Leonard); also survived by 3 sisters and 4 brothers. Relatives, friends and members of K. of C. Holmesburg Council, 1284 and Father Judge Class of 1967 are invited to Viewing Tues. 6 to 8 P.M. and Wed. 9:30 to 11 A.M. St. Epherum Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA. 19020. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Private. Family prefers donations to Gabriella Beals college Fund at: uGift529.com, code J8U-J1P

Arr: HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), (215)698-2500

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019
