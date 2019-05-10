Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
JAMES E. "JIMMY" HALLIGAN

HALLIGAN
JAMES E. "JIMMY"
Suddenly on May 7, 2019. Beloved husband to Maryanne Halligan (nee Herm). Devoted father to James J. Halligan and stepfather to Gena and Kara Stenger. Youngest son to the late Edward and Teresa Halligan. He is also survived by his 6 brothers, Edward, Joseph, Robert, Thomas, John, and Michael Halligan along with his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday, from 7 to 9 P.M., at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flour-town PA, and again on Monday from 9 to 10:30 A.M. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or Gift of Life Donor Program.

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019
