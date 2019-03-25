Home

POWERED BY

Services
William A. Moore Funeral Home
708 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
610-828-4006
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William A. Moore Funeral Home
708 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Corpus Christi Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KILGALLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES EDWARD KILGALLON


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
JAMES EDWARD KILGALLON Notice
KILGALLON
JAMES EDWARD


On March 21, 2019. Age 74 of Upper Gwynedd and formerly Conshohocken, a retired title insurance executive, son of the late John P. and Mary "Mollie" (Boland) Kilgallon and beloved husband of Jeanne (Seifert) Kilgallon for thirty years. Survived by: four sons, James E. Jr. (Theresa), Kevin, Jeffrey J., and Joseph M. (Shanique); and step-children, Steven J. Stewart (Alesia) and Carolyn S. Dowling (Sean); two brothers, Father John Kilgallon and Daniel R Kilgallon; a sister, Maureen Hanna; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Kilgallon; nine grandchildren (Amanda, Abigail, Oscar, Ethan, Brooke, Colin, Joseph Jr., Samuel and Kiera); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael P. Kilgallon. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Tuesday evening, March 26th from 6 to 8 PM at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken or on Wednesday morning, March 27th from 8:30 to 9:50 AM at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446. Mass will commence in the church at 10am. Internment is private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA.
logo


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William A. Moore Funeral Home
Download Now