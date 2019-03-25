|
|
KILGALLON
JAMES EDWARD
On March 21, 2019. Age 74 of Upper Gwynedd and formerly Conshohocken, a retired title insurance executive, son of the late John P. and Mary "Mollie" (Boland) Kilgallon and beloved husband of Jeanne (Seifert) Kilgallon for thirty years. Survived by: four sons, James E. Jr. (Theresa), Kevin, Jeffrey J., and Joseph M. (Shanique); and step-children, Steven J. Stewart (Alesia) and Carolyn S. Dowling (Sean); two brothers, Father John Kilgallon and Daniel R Kilgallon; a sister, Maureen Hanna; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Kilgallon; nine grandchildren (Amanda, Abigail, Oscar, Ethan, Brooke, Colin, Joseph Jr., Samuel and Kiera); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael P. Kilgallon. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Tuesday evening, March 26th from 6 to 8 PM at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken or on Wednesday morning, March 27th from 8:30 to 9:50 AM at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446. Mass will commence in the church at 10am. Internment is private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019