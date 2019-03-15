TAGUE

JAMES EDWARD, III

88, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Sea Isle City, N.J. West Philadelphia, born and raised, Glenside is where Jim spent most of his days. Jim was the son of James E Tague II and Anne Bolton. He attended West Catholic High School and graduated in 1947. He later went on to serve with the 12th Air Force in the Korean War stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany from 1951-54. While overseas, he received an associate's degree in business from the University of Maryland.

After returning home, Jim earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Villanova University and a master of arts from Temple University. Jim was the regional director of economic development at Peco for thirty years. Some of his professional accomplishments include serving on the Board of Directors of the Navy League and serving as Director of Government Affairs at the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce where he worked alongside many veteran groups in Delaware County, including the Medal of Honor Society, the Freedoms Foundation and the March of Dimes. When Jim retired he turned his focus to his family and hobbies.

Everyone who knew Jim, knew that his greatest passion in life was to write. He worked many years as a freelance writer and had an opinion column in the News of Delaware County in the early 80's and had countless articles printed in major newspapers on a variety of topics. He is also a published author of eleven works, including children's stories, essay collections, a book of poetry, and most recently a novel.

Jim was married to Lois Tague (Murdock) for over 50 years and spent his retirement in the house they dreamt of building their whole lives - painted blue of course. Jim opened his home and heart to everyone; and those who knew him, knew him as Pop. He was a comedian, a trickster, and advisor of all subjects. His generous and loving spirit will be missed by everyone who met him.

Jim was predeceased by his wife, Lois Tague, his daughter, Kathleen DiGirolamo, and brother Charles A. Tague. He is survived by his children Patricia (the late Greg) Sacchetti, James (Jennie) Tague IV, Steven Tague, Brother Francis X. Tague, eight grandchildren; Michael, Stephanie, Daniel, Steven Jr., James E., Andrew, Gregory, Dylan and seven great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday 5 - 7 P.M. and Monday 9 - 10 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (corn Lynn Blvd) Upper Darby, PA (610-449-0300) and to his Funeral Mass Monday, 10:30 A.M. at St Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Jim may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle School. Online condolences at: www.donohuefuneralhome.com







