he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Manoa and Shelbourne Roads
Havertown, PA
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Manoa and Shelbourne Roads
Havertown, PA
Age 91, a retired Accountant, of Havertown, PA, on Oct. 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Joyce (nee Smith). Loving father of John (Jane), James, Jr. (Marie), Francis (Kate), Thomas (Joanne), Robert (Stella), Joan and Judith Joyce. Grandfather of Lauren, Alison, Robert, Megan, James, Hayley, Thomas, Steven and Jaclyn. Brother of the late Mary Phelan, Nora Lennon (the late James), Michael Joyce (the late Sara), William Joyce and Daniel Joyce. Also survived by his sisters-in-law Kathleen Joyce and Carmela Joyce. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 9:30-10:50 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Roads, Havertown, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sacred Heart Church at the above address would be appreciated. Arr.

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019
