JOYCE
JAMES F. "JIM"
Age 91, a retired Accountant, of Havertown, PA, on Oct. 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Joyce (nee Smith). Loving father of John (Jane), James, Jr. (Marie), Francis (Kate), Thomas (Joanne), Robert (Stella), Joan and Judith Joyce. Grandfather of Lauren, Alison, Robert, Megan, James, Hayley, Thomas, Steven and Jaclyn. Brother of the late Mary Phelan, Nora Lennon (the late James), Michael Joyce (the late Sara), William Joyce and Daniel Joyce. Also survived by his sisters-in-law Kathleen Joyce and Carmela Joyce. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 9:30-10:50 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Roads, Havertown, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sacred Heart Church at the above address would be appreciated. Arr.
