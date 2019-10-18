Home

Vraim Funeral Home
66 S. State Road
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-7770
LEMPERES
JAMES F.
Oct. 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda. Loving father of Frank, and Sofia (Stephen). Devoted grandfather of Alaina and Dean. Also survived by his sister Nora Sellick. His Funeral will be 11 A.M. Monday at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N. Malin Rd, Broomall, PA 19008. Friends and family are welcome to attend his Viewing Sunday from 5 to 7 P.M. as well as 10 to 11 A.M. Monday in the Church. Interment, Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.

www.vraimfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019
