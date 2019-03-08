|
MACKIN
JAMES F. "JIM"
Passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Schaffer); loving father of James F. Mackin, Jr. (Mag), Denise Gandy, Susan Hindley and Maureen Halner (Steve); cherished grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 18.
Jim proudly served his country during World War II in the Navy. He was a retired Business Manager for Local Union 98 IBEW and a member for 71 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's Life Celebration Sunday, from 6 to 8 P.M., and Monday, from 8:15 to 9:15 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., at St. Dominic Church. Interment St. Dominic Cem. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jim's memory to . at www.alz.org would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019