Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
8504 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
St. Dominic Cemetery
8504 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
JAMES F. "JIM" MACKIN

JAMES F. "JIM" MACKIN Notice
MACKIN
JAMES F. "JIM"


Passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Schaffer); loving father of James F. Mackin, Jr. (Mag), Denise Gandy, Susan Hindley and Maureen Halner (Steve); cherished grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 18.
Jim proudly served his country during World War II in the Navy. He was a retired Business Manager for Local Union 98 IBEW and a member for 71 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's Life Celebration Sunday, from 6 to 8 P.M., and Monday, from 8:15 to 9:15 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., at St. Dominic Church. Interment St. Dominic Cem. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jim's memory to . at www.alz.org would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019
