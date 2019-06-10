|
O'NEILL
JAMES F.
79, of Whiting, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he lived in Upper Darby, PA and South Toms River, NJ before moving to Whiting in 1976. James was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Patricia O'Neill in 2012 and his cherished son, Patrick O'Neill in 2006. He is survived by his four children, Rev. James F. O'Neill, Jr., Kevin O'Neill, Theresa O'Neill and Kathleen Stec and her husband, Peter; two brothers, Thomas J. O'Neill, III of Warminster, PA; and Robert Downs of Lomita, CA; two sisters Catherine Adams of Torrance, CA and Eileen Madden of Cape May, NJ and one grandson, Paul Stec. Viewing will be on Wednesday, June 12th from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. and on Thursday, June 13th from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at MANCHESTER MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 28 Schoolhouse Road Whiting, NJ 08759. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 10:45 A.M. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd. Whiting, NJ
Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019