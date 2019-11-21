Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
William R. May Funeral Home
142 North Main Street
North Wales, PA 19454
(215) 699-3442
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William R. May Funeral Home
142 North Main Street
North Wales, PA 19454
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
William R. May Funeral Home
142 North Main Street
North Wales, PA 19454
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church
1325 Upper State Rd.
North Wales, PA
JAMES F. RUZICKA Notice
RUZICKA
JAMES F.


82, Longtime resident of Cheltenham Village and Horsham passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 19, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia M. (nee Moffa). Beloved Father of Donna Farrell (Frank), Beth R. Smith ( Jack) and the late Timothy James. Beloved Pop of Frank (Courtney), Joshua, Hannah, Courtney, Patrick, Joseph, Sarah and Timothy. Also survived by his brother Joseph Ruzicka and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass Saturday at 12 P.M. at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday eve. from 6 to 8 P.M. and Saturday from 10 to 11:15 A.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 142 N. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 21, 2019
