Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES WHALEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES F. WHALEN

Notice Condolences Flowers

JAMES F. WHALEN Notice
WHALEN
JAMES F.
On May 8, 2019, age 71 of Jenkintown, PA and Anglesea, NJ. Husband of 33 years to Cecelia A. (nee Ladley). Father of Brian and Sean. Brother of Joan DiTommasso, Barbara "Babs" Sacchetta and the late Eileen Schick. Relatives and friends may call Friday 9 A.M. St. Joseph Church, County Line and Easton Rd., Warrington. Memorial Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to . at www.lung.org would be appreciated.

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.