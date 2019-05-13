|
WHALEN
JAMES F.
On May 8, 2019, age 71 of Jenkintown, PA and Anglesea, NJ. Husband of 33 years to Cecelia A. (nee Ladley). Father of Brian and Sean. Brother of Joan DiTommasso, Barbara "Babs" Sacchetta and the late Eileen Schick. Relatives and friends may call Friday 9 A.M. St. Joseph Church, County Line and Easton Rd., Warrington. Memorial Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to . at www.lung.org would be appreciated.
