Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
JAMES FORMOSA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Church
700 Cooper Road
Voorhees, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FORMOSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES FORMOSA


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES FORMOSA Notice
FORMOSA
JAMES


On Oct. 2, 2019, of Gloucester Twp., formerly of S. Phila., age 75. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Bush). Devoted father of Marie Stewart (Ron), Amy Santana (Nick) and the late John Formosa. Father-in-law of Kathleen Giosso. Loving grandfather of Michael John, William, Nico, Oliver, Luca, Daniel and Ava. Dear brother of Gerald Iaconelli (Rachel) and the late John Iaconelli and Marylouise Verdi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a Viewing from 7 to 9 P.M. Friday eve and 9 to 10 A.M. Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Service 11 A.M., Saturday at Hope Church, 700 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at

www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now