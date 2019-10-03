|
FORMOSA
JAMES
On Oct. 2, 2019, of Gloucester Twp., formerly of S. Phila., age 75. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Bush). Devoted father of Marie Stewart (Ron), Amy Santana (Nick) and the late John Formosa. Father-in-law of Kathleen Giosso. Loving grandfather of Michael John, William, Nico, Oliver, Luca, Daniel and Ava. Dear brother of Gerald Iaconelli (Rachel) and the late John Iaconelli and Marylouise Verdi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a Viewing from 7 to 9 P.M. Friday eve and 9 to 10 A.M. Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Service 11 A.M., Saturday at Hope Church, 700 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at
