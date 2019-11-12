|
GLENNON, O.S.A.
FR. JAMES G.
on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late John J. Glennon and Elizabeth Norton. His brothers John and Joseph and sister Frances preceded him in death. He is survived by five nieces, one nephew, many great-nieces and nephews and members of his Augustinian community. Fr. Glennon served in parishes staffed by the Augustinians in Massachusetts and Florida and served many years in the education apostolate, teaching locally at Monsignor Bonner High School from 1962-1976. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University, Villanova, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M.. Burial immediately following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, the Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Glennon to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085.
