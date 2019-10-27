Home

Age 79, of Naples FL, passed away on October 2, 2019, after a yearlong battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Madeline of 50 years; his son, James Jr.; daughter, Donna (Gregory); son, Francis; brothers, Gerald (Barbara) and Michael (Jane). He was a loving grand-father to Ashley and Jacob. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Marie; brothers, Joseph Jr., and John (Joanne).
Jim was born December 5, 1939 in Philadelphia PA. He graduated from North Catholic High School then joined the Army. He worked with his brothers at the Bulletin and the Philadelphia Inquirer while raising his family in Langhorne PA. When he retired, Jim and his wife moved to Delaware where he met lifelong friends and then settled in Naples, FL. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards with "The Guys Group" of Naples. He was a lifelong Phillies and Eagles Fan.
Family and friends are invited to join for Mass and Celebration of his Life on November 7, 2019, at 11 A.M., at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Naples FL 34120. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to National Alliance for the Mentally Ill of Collier County, 6216 Tamami Trail N., Unit C. Naples FL 34108.
