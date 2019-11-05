Home

Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3572
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
View Map
JAMES I. FRAZER


1941 - 2019
JAMES I. FRAZER Notice
FRAZER
JAMES I.
Age 77, loving husband of Mary F. (Amato) Frazer, of Lansdale, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 3, 1941 in West Chester, PA, he was a son of the late James and Helen (Transue) Frazer.
James was a graduate of the Phoenixville High School class of 1959, and would later go on to attend Eastern University, University of Pennsylvania, and would graduate from Temple University with his Masters Degree. James worked for over 30 years in medical malpractice insurance for companies such as Medical Protective Co., and Inservco Insurance Services. During his career he published many well known articles in Malpractice Insurance Magazine. In his spare time he was involved in many community clubs and organizations, he was also a dedicated member of the Free Masons Phoenix Lodge #75. James was a loving husband, father, proud grandfather, and dear friend to all and he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his loving wife, James is survived by one son, Michael James (Terryn) Frazer; one step-daughter, Cynthia D'Amico; and one step-son, Paul (Bernadette) D'Amico; he is also survived by his brother, Gerald Thomas (Carol) Frazer; Three granddaughters, Christa Joy Frazer, Jocelyn Frazer, Taylor Goldsmith; and three grandsons, Luke James Frazer, Edward Goldsmith, and David D'Amico. James was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for James on Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at THE CAMPBELL-ENNIS-KLOTZBACH FUNERAL HOME, INC, 610 South Main St., Phoenixville, PA. Services will follow the calling time at 11:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Condolences may be made by visiting

www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
