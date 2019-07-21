Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
3500 School Lane
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
JAMES J. BROUSSARD Notice
BROUSSARD
JAMES J.


Age 84, of Drexel Hill, PA, on July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Marygene Broussard (nee Baker). Loving father of Danielle Broussard (John), Matthew Broussard, Odette Burtulato and the late Jeannine Broussard. Dear grandfather of Jeannine, Christopher, Naomi and Grayson. Brother of Carol Tinari (Nino). Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. and Monday 9:00 - 10:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA, 610-449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA. Int. Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to Independent Mission School, 640 Freedom Business Center Dr., Suite 115, King of Prussia, PA 19406 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019
