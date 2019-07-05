Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BUCCUTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. BUCCUTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES J. BUCCUTO Notice
BUCCUTO
JAMES J.


Passed away on July 1, 2019. United States Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of 46 years to Sandy (nee Kibler). Devoted father of Carla Buccuto and Jimmy Buccuto. Dearest poppy of Ryan, John, Matthew, Aiden, Noah and Cheyanne. Brother of Louise Mazzola-Pedano and uncle of Jimmy Mazzola. He will also be missed by his Brother and Sister in Laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Monday beginning 9 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 910 Watkins St., Phila 19148. Funeral Mass to follow 10 A.M. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in his memory can made to the above-mentioned Church. To express online condolences:

www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.