BUCCUTO
JAMES J.
Passed away on July 1, 2019. United States Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of 46 years to Sandy (nee Kibler). Devoted father of Carla Buccuto and Jimmy Buccuto. Dearest poppy of Ryan, John, Matthew, Aiden, Noah and Cheyanne. Brother of Louise Mazzola-Pedano and uncle of Jimmy Mazzola. He will also be missed by his Brother and Sister in Laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Monday beginning 9 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 910 Watkins St., Phila 19148. Funeral Mass to follow 10 A.M. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in his memory can made to the above-mentioned Church. To express online condolences:
www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019