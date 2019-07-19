CLEARKIN

JAMES J. JR.

On July 17, 2019, age 93, of Cheltenham, PA and Margate, NJ. Born in Philadelphia to the late James J. Sr. and Marie (Barron) Clearkin, Jim enjoyed a very full life. In 1951 he married the love of his life, the late Marie I. (Cush) and together raised eight children; Maureen Glanzmann (James), James, III (Eileen), Sue Marie McLaughlin (James), Joseph, Brendan (Michele), Michael (Cheryl), Peter, Veronica Rhea (George). "Pop" will be missed by his 14 grandsons, 14 grand-daughters and their spouses, as well as 39 wonderful great-grandchildren. He enjoyed golf year-round, boating and fishing in the summer at the Jersey Shore, and hosting his annual Christmas Eve Family Party. A US Army veteran he served his country with honor in Italy during World War II. Following the war he attended college and upon graduation joined the construction firm James J. Clearkin, Inc. founded by his father in 1918. He was a leader in the region's commercial, industrial and institutional construction industry for 70 years, serving as President of; The General Building Contractors Association of Philadelphia 1990-91; The General Building Contractors Association of Pennsylvania 1989-1991; and The Carpenters Company of the City and County of Philadelphia in 1984. He build and renovated hundreds of Church and school buildings throughout the Delaware Valley including; Hayman Hall at LaSalle University, St. Monica Church in South Philadelphia, The Kelly Field House at St. Joseph's Prep, and the Library at Chestnut Hill College. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, 7631 Waters Rd., Cheltenham, PA 19012. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday 7 to 9 P.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038 and a viewing will be Tuesday 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church. www.mayfuneralhome.com







