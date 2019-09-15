|
COSTIGAN
JAMES J., III "JIM"
Died on September 12, 2019, at the age of 88. Born in June 1931 in Philadelphia PA, to Frances and James Costigan. Jim was the devoted husband to Lee Costigan (nee Weber), his wife of 64 years and loving father to their 4 children, Leigh Costigan (Joseph Slane) of Philadelphia PA, Melinda Smith (Bernard) of Havertown PA, James Costigan (Anne) of Aiken SC, and Joseph Costigan (Lisa) of Beaufort SC. Jim and Lee have 8 grandsons and 2 great-grandsons.
He attended Saint Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadel-phia PA and continued his education at Villanova University, graduating in 1953 with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. After graduation he married Lee Weber of Collingdale PA, and received a commission in the United States Navy. He served on active duty for four years as a Naval Officer and aviator flying maritime missions throughout the Atlantic. He was recalled to active duty from the reserves in 1961 to fly missions in support of the Cuban Missile crisis.
After leaving the service he worked as a CPA primarily for Selby, Battersby & Co. as Treasurer and as a CPA for several other companies in the Philadelphia area over the next 35 years, retiring in 1996.
A Viewing is scheduled for Monday, September 16th, 6 to 8 P.M., at RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Town-ship Line, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, located adjacent to St. Dorothy Church. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Dorothy Church, on Tuesday, September 17th, at 10:30 A.M. Viewing one hour prior in the Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Servants of Charity, St. Louis Center, 16195 Old U.S. 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 Phone: (734) 475-8430, or St. Dorothy Church.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019