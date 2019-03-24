Home

Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home, P.C.
6643 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 338-3799
JAMES J. FLAGG

On March 22, 2019. Beloved father of William, Theresa Townsend (Michael), Mark (Patrice) and the late William Manuel . Sadly missed by his 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and Friends invited to his Viewing Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. at the MEYERS FUNERAL HOME, 6643 Torresdale Ave. Additional Viewing Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M. in Saint Bartholomew RC Church, 5600 Jackson Street. Interment Magnolia Cemetery.
William G. Malloy F.H.
 215-464-2600

www.rrfunerals.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
