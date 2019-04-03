FOLEY

JAMES J., JR.

Of East Norriton, PA, and Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Island, NJ, passed away on March 30, 2019. He was 80 years old. "Jim" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born on Aug. 16, 1938 to the late James J. Foley, Sr. and Marie (nee Taglieber) Foley in Norristown. He was the husband to Maryann (nee Russo) Foley, and together they would have shared 53 years of marriage this April. Jim graduated in 1958 from Norristown Area High School and attended the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Architecture. After earning his degree, Jim served honorably in the United States Army being stationed in Germany and was also a sharp shooter. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Jim worked as an architect and retired as President of his firm Francis Cauffman Foley Hoffman, Architects Ltd. In his free time, Jim enjoyed golfing, traveling, listening to opera and classical music, surf fishing, and spending summers at his home in Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Island, NJ. Jim was also a member of the American Institute of Architects.

In addition to his wife Maryann, Jim is survived by his sons; James J. Foley, III (Matthew W. Dougall) and Jeffrey A. Foley (Carol A. Foley) as well as his grand-children; USAF MSgt Jerry D. Dyer (Debbie), Jude E. Dyer and three great grandchildren; Kayla M. Dyer, Isabella C. Dyer, and Ryan L. Dyer. He is also survived by his siblings; Mark F. Foley (Terry), Janet M. Fontaine (Conrad), and Brian G. Foley (Tina). Jim is predeceased by his brother J. Edward Foley and is survived by his sister-in- law, Rosemarie as well as many more family, friends, nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's Life Celebration on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON, 200 W. German-town Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401 followed by his Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to the .

