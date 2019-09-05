Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Family Church
236 Hermitage St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
236 Hermitage St
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
JAMES J. GERARD Notice
GERARD
JAMES J.
83 yrs.old on Sept. 2, 2019, of Roxborough. Jim was a Phila. Mounted Police Officer and was with AID, he retired with 26 yrs. of service. He was a bus driver for Lower Merion School District for 15 yrs. and owned Gerard Appliance Repair. Jim served in U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the TOADS golf club. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Staufenberg) Gerard. Devoted father of James, Michael (Karyn) and David (Shelley) Gerard. Cherished Pop-Pop to 3 grandchildren; brother of Dolores Bieter and Arthur Gerard.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing in Church Saturday 8:30 to 10:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Church, 236 Hermitage St., Phila., 19127. Int. Calvary Cem. Please send donations in Jim's name to Penn Medicine Hospice, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 300, Bala Cynwyd,Pa. 19004.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
 215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019
