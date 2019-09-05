|
GERARD
JAMES J.
83 yrs.old on Sept. 2, 2019, of Roxborough. Jim was a Phila. Mounted Police Officer and was with AID, he retired with 26 yrs. of service. He was a bus driver for Lower Merion School District for 15 yrs. and owned Gerard Appliance Repair. Jim served in U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the TOADS golf club. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Staufenberg) Gerard. Devoted father of James, Michael (Karyn) and David (Shelley) Gerard. Cherished Pop-Pop to 3 grandchildren; brother of Dolores Bieter and Arthur Gerard.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing in Church Saturday 8:30 to 10:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Church, 236 Hermitage St., Phila., 19127. Int. Calvary Cem. Please send donations in Jim's name to Penn Medicine Hospice, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 300, Bala Cynwyd,Pa. 19004.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019