William R. May Funeral Home
142 North Main Street
North Wales, PA 19454
(215) 699-3442
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
51 Lansdale Ave.
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
51 Lansdale Ave.
Lansdale, PA
View Map
passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sept. 6, 2019, age 91 yrs., Former resident of Upper Gwynedd for 34 yrs. He was an active member and volunteer at St. Stanislaus Church and was a member of North Hills Country Club for 40 yrs. James was also a professional baseball player for the NY Giants from 1947-49. Loving husband of the late Ethel M. (nee Frank). Father of Charles F. (Christina), Michael J., Mary Anne Hannings (Randy), Christopher V. and the late James J. III. Survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Brother of Anna Walsh, Mary Denno, Dorothy Lentz & John Glackin and the late Margaret Purcell and Vincent Glackin. Funeral Mass Wed., 11 A.M., St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Church Wed. after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community Home Services, 672 Main St., Harleysville, PA 19438.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019
