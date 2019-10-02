|
KAPPLER
JAMES J., SR.
Age 85 on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alma (Walsh) Kappler. Loving Father of James, Richard (Deborah) and the late Debra (Robert) Cavanaugh. Dear Brother of Frank (Toni) and the late Harry "Pat" (Lydia) Kappler. Also sadly missed by several grand-children and great grand-children. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Kappler. At the age of 17 Jim joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was a retired Philadelphia Fire Fighter and Member of Local 22. We will celebrate Jim's life with a service on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 A.M. at LAMB FUNERAL HOME, 101 Byberry Rd, Huntington Valley, PA. Interment immediately following at Forest Hills and Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019