KNOX
JAMES J., SR.
Former owner of J&M Seafood and Atlantic Provisions passed away on March 31, 2019. He was an avid golfer with multiple holes in one at Melrose Country Club.
He loved his 8 children, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson, dearly. He is survived by his brother, former Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia and insurance executive, Thomas J. Knox (Linda); children Margot Sauerwald (Rich), Karen Knox-Statt, James, Jr. (Julie), Yvonne Propper, Yvette Mattera, Diane, Jessica, and Kerin.
A Mass service will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 242 S. 20th St., Phila. PA, at 4:30 P.M., on
Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019