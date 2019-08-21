|
|
LAND
JAMES J.
Age 81, of Blue Bell, formerly of Philadelphia passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce and his three children: Andrea Healy (AJ), James J. Land (Helene), and Samantha Land (Ted Hertz). He is also survived by his nine grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to his Visitation on Saturday morning, August 24, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at Epiphany of our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: Sisters of Mercy, Focus on Haiti, 102 S. Eaglecrest, Hamburg, NY 14075 or LaSalle College High School, 8605 Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038. Arrangements are by
SIMCOX-McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019