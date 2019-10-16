Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Ave
Ardsley, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Ave
Ardsley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES LYDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. LYDON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES J. LYDON Notice
LYDON
JAMES J.
91, of Charleston, SC and formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away on October 12, 2019. Loving Husband of the late Patricia I. (nee Callaghan). Brother of Kathleen Joyce, Julia Russell, Noreen Wimmell and Theresa Lydon. Preceded in death by his siblings Helen Lydon, Thomas Lydon and Robert Lydon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Saturday at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Interment Private. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Saturday after 9:30 A.M.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.