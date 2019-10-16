|
|
LYDON
JAMES J.
91, of Charleston, SC and formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away on October 12, 2019. Loving Husband of the late Patricia I. (nee Callaghan). Brother of Kathleen Joyce, Julia Russell, Noreen Wimmell and Theresa Lydon. Preceded in death by his siblings Helen Lydon, Thomas Lydon and Robert Lydon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Saturday at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Interment Private. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Saturday after 9:30 A.M.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019