MacNEILL
JAMES J. SR.
Died on Sept. 18, 2019, of Pine Hill NJ, formerly of Phila., PA. Age 74. Beloved husband of the late Frances MacNeill (nee Hollingsworth). Loving father of Sandra A. McAdams (Garry), Christine E. Harris, Denise A. McNally (Stephen), Cheryl A. Hilberg (Col. Erik) and James J. MacNeill, Jr. (Aline). Dearest grandfather of Liz, Becca, Britney, Tyler, Cole, Dominic, Carli, Nathan, Noah, and the late Anthony. Dear brother of Betty and the late Charles. James is also survived by his sister-in-law, Donna Hollinsgworth, her son Ryan and dear friend Debbie Lenzner.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Mass on Thursday Sept. 26, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Hope Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to Children's Hospital of Philadel-phia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
