McCABE
JAMES J., SR.
Of Philadelphia PA, and Mammoth Springs AR, on October 22nd, 2019, at the age of 80. Son of the late Bernard McCabe and Mary Ward. Preceded in death by his sister, Mary McCabe and his brothers, Daniel McCabe and Michael McCabe. James is survived by his brother, Bernard McCabe (Ann); and his children, Joan Tropiano (Alfred), Teresa McCabe, James McCabe Jr., Joseph McCabe (Diane), Timothy McCabe (Karen), Thomas McCabe, and Marie McCabe. James also leaves behind an impressive legacy in his 17 grandchildren, Neil, Bruce, Stephanie, Sean, Maryanne, Joseph, Laura, Gregory, Jonathan, Matthew, Lindsay, Timothy, Daniel, Riley, Ryan, John, Emma, and Logan, as well as his 8 great-grandchildren, Madalina, Gianna, Avery, Liliana, Jackson, Alex, Liam, and Bryce and many nieces and nephews.
James served his country in the United States Marine Corps and spent 22 years as a decorated Philadelphia Police Officer. James served in the 6th and 7th Districts as well as the AID, the majority of his service was with the Philadelphia Crime Lab. James then worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer Teamsters Local 107 as a Truck Driver until retiring in 2002.
James was an active member in his Church, St. Martha for many years. James was also an avid Phillies, Flyers and Eagles fan. He enjoyed watching his teams play with his family. James was an animal lover and an avid outdoorsman. When James was able to travel, he enjoyed visiting his family in Ireland.
James will be remembered for his service. Whether he was serving his Country, City, Church, or Family, James always put others first.
Relatives and friends are invited to James' Life Celebration Memorial Visitation on Saturday November 2nd, at St. Martha Church (11321 Academy Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154), from 9 to 10 A.M., with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory to the Women's Animal Center formerly known as The Women's Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Family Service by DEAN/ GEITNER/GIVNISH OF FOX CHASE.....1-800-GIVNISH
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019