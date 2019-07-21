|
On July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Foley). Devoted father of James (Donna), John (Deanna) Denise Flanagan (Chas) and the late Betty McCuen (John), Mary Ellen Kaiser (Sam), Michael and Joseph. Sadly missed by 13 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by 5 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Tuesday , 8:30 AM. from THE McELVARR FUNERAL HOME, 1415-17 East Susquehanna Ave, Fishtown . Funeral Mass 10:30 AM, Holy Name of Jesus Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cem. Viewing Monday 7-9 PM and Tues. after 8:30 A.M. in the Funeral home. Memorials to Holy Name Church appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019