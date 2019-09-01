|
|
SPROSS
JAMES J. "BUBBER"
Passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Cherished son of the late James and Margaret (nee Redmond). Devoted father of Kathleen "Scootch" Doonan, Eric Spross (Donna), and the late Thomas Doonan. Loving Pop of Michael (Lauren), Brenna, Brandon, Eric, Grace, Will, Donovan and Great Grandpop of Braelynn and Emerie. Dear brother of Kathleen Linden (Dennis), Robert (Eileen), Nancy Barr (late James), Patricia Ashton (John), and Bernadette Edelstein (late Phil). Former spouse and dear friend of Kathleen Fenerty Spross. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation and Funeral Tuesday September 3, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. in St. Anne Church (upper). Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Wenonah Cemetery.
McELVARR FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019