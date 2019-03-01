Home

Notice

Age 92, on Feb. 28, 2019, of Longport, formerly of S. Phila. Jim was predeceased by his wife Jessie M. (nee Cosmi) and his sister Dolores Morici. Survived by his 5 daughters Jo-Ann Dalicandro (Frank), Janet Tate, Jeanne Cavaliere (Sal), Joyce Cech (Jerome), and Jacqueline McGarvey (Tom), his 6 grandchildren; Alexa, Frank, Jordana, Justin, Hunter, and Devon, and his brothers Richard (Ann) and Robert (Celeste) Tate.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday Morning 9:00 - 10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave. (Lancaster & Aberdeen), Wayne, PA 19087. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Contributions in Jim's memory may be to DeSales University, Institutional Advancement Office, 2755 Station Ave., Center Valley, PA 18034-9568.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
