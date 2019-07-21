BALDWIN

JAMES JOSEPH "JIM"

Age 82, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on March 19, 1937 to parents John and Mary. Growing up in Southwest Philadelphia, Jim became a local track star during his years at West Catholic Boys High School, warranting his cherished nickname "The Flash." His talent also earned him an athletic scholarship to Saint Joseph's University, allowing him to become the first college graduate in his family in 1959, the same year he married his wife, Carol (née McGoldrick), with whom he spent sixty loving years.

In the years that followed, Jim earned his law degree from Temple University and started a family. In 1970, they moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, only to return to the Philadelphia area in 1985. During his lifetime, Jim worked for the Internal Revenue Service, Burlington Industries, and Campbell Soup Company. In his later years, he spent his days either feeding the squirrels in Washington Square or smoking a cigar on the beach in Brigantine.

Jim was passionate about his Catholic upbringing and the opportunities it afforded him. As such, he was a benefactor for various Catholic institutions across the Philadelphia area.

During an interview about his life in 2017, when asked about the factors that most influenced his life, Jim offered some wisdom: "…Everything that happens in life impacts how you go forward… And sometimes, you just learn to go forward."

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Coleen, and his siblings, Albert and Bobby. He is survived by his wife; his children, Erin, Kelly, Kerry, Courtney, Martin, and Tim; his siblings, Jackie, Mary Jane, and Joanne; his 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and his lifelong friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects Wednesday, July 24, 2019 between the hours of 10 and 11 A.M. at Old Saint Mary's Church, 252 S. 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Old Saint Mary's Church or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014. www.baldifuneralhome.com





