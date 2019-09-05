|
BURKE
JAMES JOSEPH, SR.
Died peacefully at home on August 29th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born to Thomas and Marie (Gallagher) Burke in Philadelphia on March 6th, 1942. He was a native of Philadelphia, graduating from North Catholic High School in 1960. He was employed by the City of Philadelphia Police Department for 25 years. After retiring, he started a construction company in South Jersey, eventually settling in Florida.
Jim was an active member of the Knights of Columbus where he served as a fourth degree Knight at Council 10220 in Somers Point, NJ. Jim enjoyed watching Westerns and was a devoted fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Mostly, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family who loved him so much. Jim is predeceased in death by his parents and two beautiful daughters, Dorothy and Marguerite. Jim is survived by His wife of 58 years, Judy (Stern), His brother Tom (Ann), daughter Gina (Paul) Kuzemka, Jim Jr. (Lori), Ray (Danielle), sons-in-law Andy Kozak and John Miller and grandchildren Kayla Miller, Kevin Kozak, Jim Miller, Jackson, Raymond Jr., and Cash Burke and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by loving families of The Browns, Sterns, Hickey, Gallagher and Swaims and many dear friends. He is also survived by his grand-dogs Molly, Emelina and Finn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to .
A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday September 28th, 12 Noon at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church, 1718 State Road 13, Jacksonville, FL 32259. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Somers Point, NJ in the near future. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019