POTOCNAK
JAMES JOSEPH
Proud son of Anna (Hunchar) and John Potocnak. Jim passed away on Sun, October 27, 2019 at the age of 76.5 years. He retired after 25 years of service with the Phila. Police Dept. with the rank of Captain, and then 17 years as Operations Officer with the Phila School District.He is survived by his brother Bishop Joseph J. Potocnak, SCJ, and was pre-deceased by his brother John, sisters Elizabeth Fagan and Annemae Brogan. Jim loved spending time with his family and his best girl Anita. They traveled from the Atlantic to the Pacific Oceans, visiting most of the USA and parts of Canada, and, of course, ending in a casino. Jim was proud of his many nieces and nephews and their children, and if you had a minute, he would tell you all about them. "Every day is truly a gift from God. Enjoy each day."
A Mass of The Resurrection will be held at St Patrick's Church, 20th and Locust Sts., Phila, PA 19103 on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with a Visitation 10 - 10:45 A.M.. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Elwyn School or The Priests of the Sacred Heart Missions.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019