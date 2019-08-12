Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
JAMES KAN-CHAO FOO FOO Notice
FOO
JAMES KAN-CHAO FOO


Age 47, died August 10, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, due to compli-cations from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and friend. Jim's father, E-Hsin, died in 2010 and he is survived by his mother Susanna, his brother Gabriel, his wife Elizabeth, and their children Cassandra, Vivienne, and Kent.
Visitation will take place at CHADWICK & MCKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003, on Tuesday, August 13th, 6 to 8 P.M. and Wednesday, 9 to 11 A.M., followed by a private burial on Wednesday. All are welcome to join a celebration of Jim's life at the Merion Cricket Club, 325 Montgomery Ave, Haverford, PA 19041, on Sunday, August 18th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter or Penn Medicine's NeuroIntensive Care Unit Gift Fund. For donations to Penn, please make checks payable to the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania and mail them to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Lindsey Walker, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. You can also make a secure gift online at: pennmedicine.org/ neurointensivecareunitgiftfund
www.chadwickmckinney.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 12, 2019
