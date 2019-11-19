Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Tree of Life Presbyterian Church
933 Baltimore Pike
Springfield, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Tree of Life Presbyterian Church
933 Baltimore Pike
Springfield, PA
EUSTACE
JAMES L., III


Age 89, of Maris Grove was called home to the Lord on Nov. 16, 2019. Devoted husband of 63 years to the late Joan W. Eustace, beloved father of Donna Cullen (Joe) and Linda Eustace, loving grandfather of Sean Cullen; also survived by his sister Leslie Mulder (Jerrold). Funeral Service Friday 11 A.M. at the Tree of Life Presbyterian Church, 933 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064 where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the above named Church or The Maris Grove Employee Scholarship Fund, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Interment Arlington Cem.


