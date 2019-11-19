|
|
EUSTACE
JAMES L., III
Age 89, of Maris Grove was called home to the Lord on Nov. 16, 2019. Devoted husband of 63 years to the late Joan W. Eustace, beloved father of Donna Cullen (Joe) and Linda Eustace, loving grandfather of Sean Cullen; also survived by his sister Leslie Mulder (Jerrold). Funeral Service Friday 11 A.M. at the Tree of Life Presbyterian Church, 933 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064 where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the above named Church or The Maris Grove Employee Scholarship Fund, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Interment Arlington Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019