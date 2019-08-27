|
|
KELLY
JAMES LEANDER
Of Oreland, on Aug. 24, 2019. Devoted husband of Jane C. (nee Schickling). Loving father of Kathleen Kelly, Maureen Weiss (James), Eileen Hood (Mark), and John (Suzanne). Also survived by 8 grand-children and 12 great-grand-children; and his brother, John Kelly (Anne). Preceded in death by his sister, Mary Curran (the late Jack). Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 120 Allison Rd., Oreland, PA 19075. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019