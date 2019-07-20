NAUGHTON

JAMES "JIM" LEO, JR.

Died peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born on June 29, 1932 in Springfield, MA, Jim was the oldest child of James and Catherine Naughton and had three siblings, John, Carol and Susan. He attended Westfield public schools and graduated from Saint Anselm College. Jim built a long and successful career at Friendly's Ice Cream, which led him to Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania. Throughout his career, he volunteered with both Easter Seals and Kiwanis Club.

He married Lucille Desarro in 1959 and had five daughters, Patricia, Lucille, Joanne, Deborah and Maribeth. His life was full of all the joys and commitment of raising a family. Jim and Lucille retired in Lansdale, PA, and they enjoyed spending time with their daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucille pre-ceded Jim in death. In 2013, he remarried and spent the last six years of his life with his wife, Catherine Wood of Lansdale.

Jim is survived by his wife, Catherine; 5 daughters, Patricia (Stephen) Robinson, Lucille (Mark) Goddard, Joanne (John) Allen, Deborah (Edward) Lovelidge, Maribeth (Robert) Bisienere; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Jim was an avid sports fan, golfer and, later in life, discover-ed a new passion for bike riding with Catherine and the Dock W. Wood's Bike Club. Jim will be remembered as a caring and devoted man who dearly loved his family and always lent a helping hand to friends and neighbors.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church located at 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA. Visitation will take place from 9 to 11 A.M. with a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dock Woods Living Branches Nurses Scholarship Fund in Lansdale, PA

Published on Philly.com on July 20, 2019