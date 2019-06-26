O'DONNELL

JAMES LON

84, of Ocean City, NJ and Blue Bell, PA, passed away suddenly in his home in Ocean City, NJ on June 20, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Carrolton, PA; Oakridge, TN; and Philadelphia, PA. Jim resided in Wyndmoor, PA while raising his family. He was a graduate of Temple University where he obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering while working at Yarway Corp. Follow-ing his long-distinguished career at Yarway, he worked at Federoff Corp. until 2019. Jim was a long-time committeeman and commissioner for Spring-field Township, Montgomery County, PA and an active member of the Republican party.

Beloved husband of Carmela O'Donnell (nee Rissi) of 65 years; dedicated father of Maria McCarthy (Dennis), and Karen Hunter (Robert); cherished grandfather of Nicole Botta (Joe), Danielle Sulpizio (Brian), Amanda Hunter, Taylor DeReiggi (Nico), and Lucas Hunter; great-grandchildren, Lily, Victoria, Sophia, Scarlett, Sante, Carter, Easton, and Aurora; sister-in-law, Clara Robertson and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Isabel O'Donnell and brother Peter O'Donnell.

Relatives and friends may call at JACOB F. RUTH'S, 8413 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 1 P.M. Funeral Service 2 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.stjude.org/memorial

