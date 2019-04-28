|
LUCK
JAMES "MUGS"
April 20, 2019. An Army Veteran of Vietnam War. Beloved son of the late Ellen and the late Clifford E. Luck; brother of Ellen (John) Bilo; uncle of Kimberly and Karen. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Wednesday 12 noon MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson), where friends may call Wednesday 11 A.M. to 12. Int. Washington Crossing Nat'l Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to The Delaware Valley Veteran's Home, 2071 Southampton Rd., Phila., PA 19154.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019