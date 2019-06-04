|
|
BAKER
JAMES M.
Suddenly on May 31, 2019, age 64, formerly of Juniata Park. Husband of Maryellen E. (nee DiFazio), stepfather of Erin (Brian) Grobelny, Christopher (Allison) Rehmann and Richard (Crystal) Rehmann; grandfather of Brittany, David, Christopher, Robert, Paige, Harper and Owen; brother of Jack, Margaret Daniels and Richard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to offer their respects on Monday, 9-10:15 A.M., Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. Interment private. Family requests memorial contributions to , 1818 Market St., Suite. 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256.
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019