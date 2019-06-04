Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 743-7256
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES M. BAKER

Notice Condolences Flowers

JAMES M. BAKER Notice
BAKER
JAMES M.


Suddenly on May 31, 2019, age 64, formerly of Juniata Park. Husband of Maryellen E. (nee DiFazio), stepfather of Erin (Brian) Grobelny, Christopher (Allison) Rehmann and Richard (Crystal) Rehmann; grandfather of Brittany, David, Christopher, Robert, Paige, Harper and Owen; brother of Jack, Margaret Daniels and Richard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to offer their respects on Monday, 9-10:15 A.M., Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. Interment private. Family requests memorial contributions to , 1818 Market St., Suite. 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256.
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now