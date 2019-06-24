|
|
DONEGAN
JAMES M., SR.
Age 94, passed away on June 20, 2019. James proudly served his country in the Navy, aboard the air craft carrier USS Tulagi during World War II. He was a graduate of Southeast Catholic High School and Temple University. He used his design engineering degree to help design Chinook helicopter for Boeing Company. He is predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Margaret. He will be missed by his children Margaret (John) Valinote, James, Daniel (Chrissy), John (Tina) and the late Janet Mary. Loving Grandfather of Jenna (Chris), Derek (Mary), Daniel, Sean, Michael, Megan, John and the late Stefanie; Great-Grand-father of Cami, Daniel, Abigail, Emily, Katherine, and Nora. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wed. June 26 at 10 A.M. Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA 19018 and his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. Interment Private.
Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019