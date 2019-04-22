

Funeral Director and Family Man



Nature's first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold.

Her early leaf's a flower;

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf.

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day.

Nothing gold can stay.



Gone the face we loved so dear,

Silent the voice we loved to hear.

Too far away for sight or speech,

But not too far for thought to reach;

Sweet to remember you once here,

You, though absent, are just as dear.

Sadly Missed by Ritamarie,

your children and grandchildren

