JULIANO
JAMES M.
July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Cavallaro). Devoted father of Sandra (Robert) Turchi and Valerie (Michael) DePalma. Grandfather of Marissa, Deandra, Geena, John and James. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with his Family THURSDAY, 10 A.M. at the Church of St. Richard's, 18th and Pollock Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will take place at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in his memory to Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, 21 S. Univer-sity Ave., Phila., PA 19104.
