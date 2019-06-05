Home

JAMES M. "REESE" McDANIEL

(62), Originally from Johnstown PA. and a former resident of Philadelphia, passed away on May 30th, 2019 in Johnstown, PA. James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years Linda A.(Carter).
Family and friends will be received Friday June 7th from 4 P.M. - 8 P.M. at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 180 New Street, Johnstown, PA 15901. Viewing Saturday June 8th from 9 A.M. -11 A.M. Funeral Services immediately following at Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 351 2nd Street, Conemaugh, PA. 15909 Funeral Services entrusted to MOSKAL-REID FUNERAL HOME.
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
