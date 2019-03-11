Home

JAMES M. McGONIGAL

JAMES M. McGONIGAL Notice
McGONIGAL
JAMES M.


March 2, 2019. Son of Nancy Ricci and the late James H. McGonigal. Husband of the late Melissa. Father of Derrick, Darion, James, Cheyann and Davin. Special Uncle to Jason and Pedro. Brother of Michael, Harry, Nina, Shawn (Osanna) and Harry. Companion of the late Kelly. Son in-law of Beverly Nixon; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. 12 Noon at GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 3320-40 ``G' St. (Parking on Premises) Funeral Service 1:30 P.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations towards to Jimmy's Funeral expenses would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019
