Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
JAMES O'ROURKE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother of the Church
20 Braisington Avenue
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother of the Church
20 Braisington Avenue
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES O'ROURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES "JIM" O'ROURKE


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES "JIM" O'ROURKE Notice
O'ROURKE
JAMES "JIM"
On Sept. 18, 2019, of Bellmawr, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Age 65. Jim lost his courageous battle with cancer and died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Gushue) for 38 years. Devoted father to John. Loving brother of John and Raymond O'Rourke and Theresa Cardamone (Gary). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, and members of Union Local #169 are invited to the Viewing from 7 to 9 P.M. Monday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078 (856-939-2095) and from 8:45 to 9:45 A.M. Tuesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Tuesday at the Church. Inter-ment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. Donations may be made in Jim's memory to Friends of Father Judge High School, 3301 Solly Avenue, Phila., PA 19136.

Memories may be shared at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now